BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Jump 4 Joy Squad, Inc is prepping for its 16th Annual Fall Showcase. The organization’s goal is to keep kids moving and having fun while also serving as a ministry.

At the showcase, kids as young as three-years old will get a chance to show off their jump roping skills and tricks. Some of those tricks include using pogo sticks and hula hoops.

Phantasia Terrell, Co-Founder and Head Coach said as long as kids are willing to jump she is willing to coach.

“I let any kid that is willing that feels the desire to jump rope to be a part of it. It’s not about skills to me,” she said. “It’s more about the love and desire to jump rope and learn about Christ is what I enjoy.”

The showcase is 10 a.m. on Nov.18 at Trinity Lutheran Church located at 801 East Madison Street. A taco bar is available for a donation. The organization will also stream the showcase via Facebook Live.