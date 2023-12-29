EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Boat Club invites area residents to “Freeze for a Reason” on New Year’s Day as part of their annual Polar Plunge.

The 20th annual event has raised $197,210 for charities over the years. This year’s event will cover the Spring Bay Fire Protection District.

Organizers hope to top the record of 459 jumpers with a good turn out this year. The fundraising goal is $10,000.

Doors open at 9 a.m. with day-of registration at 10 a.m. The event “jumps off” at 1 p.m. and awards will be given out immediately after the conclusion of the plunge for the Best Dressed Individual and Best Dressed Group.

Attendees can enjoy food, drinks, music provided by DJ Todd Peterson of Music Traxx. All are welcome, jumpers and non-jumpers alike.

“It’s a tradition that crazy people have started doing for the New Year’s, and aside from that, it’s just a wonderful refreshing feeling as a fresh start to the new yea,” said Nicole Roberts of the boat club.

Registration is $30 which includes a T-shirt. Online registration can be found here.