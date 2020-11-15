Junction City Shopping Center hosts 15th annual holiday walk

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those looking for holiday cheer found some at Junction City Shopping Center in Peoria Saturday.

The shopping center held the first round of it’s annual holiday walk, with many festivities including pictures with Santa, letters to Santa, and many holiday specials and sales.

Junction City Shopping Center property manager Brittany Duffield says she hopes people will support local business during this uncertain holiday season.

“The most important thing is we really want to let people know that we’re still thinking about them, and to remind everyone to support local this holiday season,” said Duffield.

Those who missed out can attend Saturday, November 21st from 3:00-8:00 p.m.