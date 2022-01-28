June trial date set for Toulon city councilman accused of possessing child pornography

TOULON, Ill. (WMBD) – A trial date has been for a Toulon city councilman facing nine counts of possession of child pornography.

According to online documents, Jason R. Musselman appeared in Stark County court on Friday with his attorney.

During the hearing, a judge set his trial for June 6. Musselman also elected to waive a preliminary hearing and formal arraignment.

Jason Musselman was arrested on Jan. 19, before posting a $25,000 bond on Jan. 21.

Musselman is expected back in court on March 4 for a preliminary hearing.