BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Saturday, June 17, the Bloomington Normal Black History Project is partnering with the City of Bloomington to celebrate Juneteenth at the Miller Park.

The community can expect a lot of entertainment like:

Vendors

Food trucks

Free hair cuts for the youth

Special meet and greats

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a day to observe the end of slavery in the United States. Events and parades are held across the country to honor this momentous occasion.

