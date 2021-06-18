Juneteenth Events coming to Central Illinois this weekend

FILE – In this Saturday, May 22, 2021 file photo, supporters attend an election rally of the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (EZEMA) opposition party, also attended by party leader Berhanu Nega, at Agena town in the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ Region of Ethiopia. The country is due to vote in a general election on Monday, June, 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)

(WMBD) — June 19, or Juneteenth, signifies the day in 1865 when the very last of the slaves in the united states learned they were free. It is also known as freedom day or the African-American emancipation day.

Central Illinois has been celebrating all week long, and here is a list of some of the events you can attend this weekend:

2021 Juneteenth Fest

John Gywnn Jr. Park (809 W. John H. Gwynn Jr Ave, Peoria)

Saturday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hosted by Strictly Hip Hop 90.7 and Peoria Public Schools

Festivities will feature free COVID vaccinations, an opportunity to meet your elected officials, a Manual vs. Central Alumni game, Free Youth Haircuts, Fashion Show, Community Awards, a live DJ, dance performances, community resource and local business vendors, and more.

Freedom Fest Grand Finale CommUNITY Celebration

Circle Park (2747 W Krause, Peoria)

Saturday, June 19, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hosted by the Southside Community Center

Featuring Black-owned vendors and booths, color guard, City Council Proclamation and Releasing the Sound of Reconciliation, food, a live DJ, storytelling, and more.

First Public Celebration of Juneteenth in Tazewell County

Woodrow Cemetery on Coers Lane in South Pekin

Friday, June 18, 4 p.m.

Hosted by the Tazewell County Genealogical & Historical Society, NAACP Peoria Branch, City of Pekin Human Rights Committee, YWCA Pekin’s Coalition for Equality, and Tazewell County Clerk John C. Ackerman

Featuring the third in a planned series of Public Recognition Events, speakers from state and community leaders.

Honoring Juneteenth at the Market

Downtown Bloomington Farmer’s Market

BCAI Cultural Arts and Humanities’ Step Inn Performance Team will be performing at the market at 10:45 a.m. on Jefferson Street.

Virtual Juneteenth

Zoom Link

Hosted by The Bloomington-Normal Black History Project

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. “Where do we go from here?” Panel discussion

2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Virtual Showcase and Entertainment sponsored by the McClean County YWCA

Juneteenth Celebration