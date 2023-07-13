PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– It was a celebratory atmosphere full of food and drink at the Peoria RiverFront Museum as the Junior League of Peoria held their ‘Empowering Women, Leaving a Legacy’ event.

The Junior League used the event to thank members past and present and display their charitable achievements throughout their past 87 years in Peoria.

Junior League President Sandy Garza believes the League’s achievements are worth celebrating.

“I could go on, but so many people don’t know all the pieces. We were so busy making the programs, we weren’t talking about them”

She continued, “Tonight is not only to honor and talk about the projects but the amazing women in Peoria who were behind the projects.”

The list of programs the Junior League has been behind is staggering. Some of the highlights include:

Crisis Nursery at Crittenton Centers

Family House

Peoria Playhouse Children`s Museum

Sonar Tide sculpture

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

