Junior League of Peoria holding virtual wine tasting fundraiser April 24

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drinking wine for a good cause.

The Junior League of Peoria, a women’s empowerment and leadership non-profit organization, is partnering with a local winery to hold a virtual wine tasting fundraiser on April 24.

It replaces the annual “Frolic with Fairies” spring fundraiser, which was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

“We unfortunately knew that wasn’t going to be an option this year. We couldn’t bring that experience from the Par-a-Dice to the homes of those that attended it. We just felt it wouldn’t be the same,” said Melissa Kelch, development chair at the Junior League of Peoria.

Kelch said there are three wine tasting kits available for the event. Every kit includes four bottles of wine from Tres Rojas Winery in Washington and chocolate truffles from Tipsy’s in Morton. Different ticket options include wine glasses and a charcuterie board for two or four.

“It kind of creates that whole experience in one package that you can pick up and go home and enjoy,” said Kelch.

The funds raised will go towards the League’s mission to increase nutritional education and food security in the 61603 and 61605 zip codes. Kelch said their goal is to sell 80 tickets and to raise $5,000.

Tickets are available for purchase on the Junior League’s website until April 19.