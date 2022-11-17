PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience is coming to Peoria.

Jurassic Quest has an abundance of prehistoric animals that roamed the Earth and sea.

Dino Dustin is a dinosaur trainer with Jurassic Quest and said he thinks kids naturally have an interest in dinosaurs.

“It’s really fascinating that it actually happened here on this earth. So it just creates wonder and curiosity about science and about the earth, and I think that’s really cool to do, especially for kids, because they can learn that learning is fun,” said Dustin.

The event will feature life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, interactive science, and art activities, as well as a giant fossil dig.

Dinosaur trainer Carolyn Barker said they try to keep their dinosaurs up to date with the most recent science.

“We’re constantly updating our dinosaurs to reflect the most accurate fossil record because we’re constantly discovering new things,” said Barker.

Jurassic Quest will be at the Peoria Civic Center until Nov. 20.