PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Jurassic Quest has officially brought Peoria to the stone age.

Inside the Peoria Civic Center, animatronic dinosaurs towered over attendees as they ventured into the exhibit that features a fossil station, multiple bouncy houses, and even rideable dinosaurs.

Ranger Lee is responsible for dino-wrangling and believes the otherworldliness of dinosaurs is what makes them so appealing.

“Dinosaurs are so amazing, because they are animals that lived on this Earth. And yet, they’re still very alien,” said Lee.

He continued, “There’s no animal like a T-Rex today, there’s no animal like the Apatosaurus today. These are entirely different animals that big and scary and cool and cute and they are everything.”

In addition to animatronic dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest has a real-life raptor. JoJo the Raptor made an appearance alongside her trainer and performed tricks for the audience, accepted gentle pats on the head, and even posed for selfies.

Anyone interested in attending can purchase tickets here. Jurassic Quest runs Nov. 10 through Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sunday where they close shop at 7 p.m.