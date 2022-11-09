PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center will soon be going prehistoric.

From November 18th-20th, the venue will welcome one of the largest interactive dinosaur shows in North America.

Jurassic Quest features a variety of life-like dinosaurs that move. The traveling exhibit also offers family fun activities like crafts and coloring stations and fossil digs.

Ahead of their appearance at the Civic Center, on Wednesday, Jurassic Quest visited local schools and children’s programs across Peoria.

Staff with Jurassic Quest said the experience is all about having fun while learning.

“I always call dinosaurs a gateway science because if your kid’s learning about dinosaurs, they’re also all of a sudden learning about biology and geology and astronomy, all because they think dinosaurs are cool,” said Marty Hoffman, dinosaur expert with Jurassic Quest.

If you’re interested in attending Jurassic Quest, you’re encouraged to purchase tickets online prior to the event.