Jurors deliberate in Cynthia Baker trial

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The fate of a Normal woman’s future is now up to a jury as they continue to deliberate.

Deliberations began Monday in 42-year-old Cynthia Baker’s murder trial and continued at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Prosecutors said Baker fatally kicked 8-year-old Rica Rountree in the stomach, which led to massive internal injuries that eventually killed her. Additionally, the girl’s autopsy results showed multiple scars, which indicated a months-long span of abuse.

She’s facing more than 200 years in prison if convicted of charges including murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery and endangering a child.

Now in hour 4 of deliberations and we have yet to hear anything.. we are outside of the courtroom in the media section surrounded by Cynthia’s family members who are pacing back and forth anxiously — Munashe Kwangwari (@Munashe_Kw) November 19, 2019

At the time, Baker was dating the girl’s father, Richard Rountree.

Prosecutors made their case on text messages the couple exchanged, complaining about the girl. They also showed videos from Baker’s cellphone both on Friday and Monday, depicting Baker kicking Rountree in the back, forcing her to stand naked while holding cans of food, and more.

Baker’s own defense previously told jurors she’s guilty of battery, but not murder.

Hour 5 of deliberations and still no verdict … again Cynthia faces 1 Count of Murder — 1 Count of Aggravated Battery — 1 Count of Endangering Life of Child & 3 Counts of Domestic Battery … If convicted she could be sentenced to 20-200 years in prison.. in other words, life. — Munashe Kwangwari (@Munashe_Kw) November 19, 2019

On Monday, it was revealed Rountree’s father Richard spent the morning being interrogated at the McLean County Sheriff’s Office before he went to the Law and Justice Center. It was revealed Baker gave Richard a letter, asking him to “take the blame” for her. The defense was planning to use it if either of the two were to testify.

This story will be updated.