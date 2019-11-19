Jurors deliberate in Cynthia Baker trial

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The fate of a Normal woman’s future is now up to a jury as they continue to deliberate.
Deliberations began Monday in 42-year-old Cynthia Baker’s murder trial and continued at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Prosecutors said Baker fatally kicked 8-year-old Rica Rountree in the stomach, which led to massive internal injuries that eventually killed her. Additionally, the girl’s autopsy results showed multiple scars, which indicated a months-long span of abuse.
She’s facing more than 200 years in prison if convicted of charges including murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery and endangering a child.
At the time, Baker was dating the girl’s father, Richard Rountree.
Prosecutors made their case on text messages the couple exchanged, complaining about the girl. They also showed videos from Baker’s cellphone both on Friday and Monday, depicting Baker kicking Rountree in the back, forcing her to stand naked while holding cans of food, and more.
Baker’s own defense previously told jurors she’s guilty of battery, but not murder.
On Monday, it was revealed Rountree’s father Richard spent the morning being interrogated at the McLean County Sheriff’s Office before he went to the Law and Justice Center. It was revealed Baker gave Richard a letter, asking him to “take the blame” for her. The defense was planning to use it if either of the two were to testify.
