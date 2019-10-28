Jurors selected for trial of 14-year-old murder suspect

PEORIA, Ill. — The jury has been selected for the murder trial of a 14-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting another teenager back in June.

Monday, five women and seven men were selected to be jurors for Zaveon Marks’ murder trial. Eleven of the jurors are white and one is black. Two alternates are white females.

Marks has been charged with first-degree murder for the June 12 killing of 16-year-old Zarious Fair in Peoria. Marks is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The suspect was previously charged in juvenile court before making its way to adult court, only to then be transferred back to juvenile court and ultimately set for adult court after a second transfer hearing.

Marks’ attorney William Loeffel had asked for his client to be re-arraigned.

His bond was set at $2 million. The trial starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Doyle M. Nelson, 18, was also allegedly involved in the shooting.