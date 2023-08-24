PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Common sense. That’s the two words that both sides said will guide a federal jury over to their side in a civil suit regarding a deadly shooting by a Peoria Police officer on July 18, 2018.

Attorneys for the estate of Luis “Louie” Cruz say that Ryan Isonhart made a mistake that night when he fatally shot Cruz after a traffic stop. They said his story made little sense, and that he and his fellow officers on the now defunct Target Offender Unit then worked to corroborate their stories to protect him.

But the attorneys for Isonhart, who is being sued along with the city, said that’s not true. Rather, they said, Isonhart acted because he saw a threat to his partner, Officer Nick Mason, and acted accordingly. Rather than an unjustified shooting, they say Isonhart reacted according to his training.

A packed second-floor courtroom at Peoria’s federal courthouse heard more than two hours of arguments from attorneys before the jury began their deliberations just after 1 p.m. Jurors are being asked to decide if Cruz’s rights were violated and if he acted unreasonably given the circumstances.

Lyrah Hernandez, who is Cruz’s sister, is seeking $15.2 million in damages for Isonhart’s actions as well as compensation for his two 6-year-old girls. She’s also seeking an unspecified amount of punitive damages.

Isonhart shot Cruz, who was wanted in connection with a prior shooting and a domestic incident, near the intersection of Blaine Street and Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive.

At that time, Peoria police officers didn’t have body cameras and Mason’s dash camera caught only Cruz jumping out of a vehicle and running away, with Isonhart in pursuit.

It’s what happened off-camera that is the crux of the civil suit. Attorneys for Cruz’s sister, Lyrah Hernandez argued that he was attempting to surrender and comply with Isonhart’s command to stop.

They admitted Cruz had a handgun but said Isonhart’s story that he turned, racked the pistol and then turned again to aim it at Mason was impossible given the few seconds the entire incident involved.

Isonhart’s attorney, however, used that same shortness of time — it was only a few seconds from when the chase started to when Isonhart fired — as evidence that his client acted right. Isonhart, he said, didn’t start with his weapon in his hand and only pulled it out after he saw Cruz with a gun.

A weapon was found at Cruz’s feet.

In November 2018, State’s Attorney Jerry Brady said Isonhart’s actions were justified, finding he did not commit any criminal acts. Rather, the prosecutor argued evidence found at the scene, a handgun magazine with Cruz’s palm print on it, corroborated his claim of self-defense.

