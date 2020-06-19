Jury begins deliberations in McLean County murder trial

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County jurors are deliberating first-degree murder charges against Scotty Allen, 19, after hearing closing arguments from the state and defense Friday morning.

Allen is accused of shooting and killing Juan Nash, 25, on April 2, 2019 in the 1200 block of Orchard Road in Bloomington.

On day five of the trial, both the state and defense laid out their final arguments and left the decision in the hands of 12 jurors.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon said the killing was linked to gang activity. Rigdon argued Allen killed Nash out of revenge, blaming the death of his friend on Nash’s brother.

“His mission was vengeance,” Rigdon said. “But on the street, when you can’t get to your target, you go after the family.”

Rigdon argued Allen and Nash’s brother, Kajuan Hobson, were rival gang members.

He said Nash sought retaliation for the killing of Trevonte Kirkwood, who was fatally shot on Oct. 20, 2018. The state also mentioned the death of Steven Alexander, who was killed in June of 2018, as a possible motive for retaliation.

Rigdon also showed social media messages of Nash saying he wanted a “full clip,” and discussing a .25 caliber handgun the day before Nash killed. He also showed surveillance footage of Allen and others going to a party where Nash was, leaving for a short time and returning around the time the shooting occurred.

Defense attorney Phil Finegan countered saying there was no current issue between Nash and Hobson. He mentioned that after questioning Sgt. Jared Bierbaum of the Bloomington Police Department, there’s been no communication between the two.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I submit to you there was no problem between these two boys,” Finegan said. “The idea that things would escalate from never even having a verbal argument to ‘I’m going to assassinate your brother,’ that’s crazy.”

Finegan also argued reasonable doubt in the case. He mentioned Shan Mei Jones, a forensic scientist who took the stand Thursday and said there was no gun powder residue on Allen’s hands at the time he was tested. He also said some of the witnesses in the trial were unreliable, citing prejudice, and saying others were coerced by Sgt. Bierbaum.

Exodus Hebert and Amari McNabb are also facing first-degree murder charges relating to Nash’s death. The two, however, are expected to be tried at a later date separately.

Allen pleaded not guilty and also faces charges for mob action and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

