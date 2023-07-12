PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was convicted for a second time in connection with a fatal shooting in early 2017 that left a 63-year-old man dead in his South Peoria home.

Michael Howard, 33, now faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced Aug. 1 by Peoria County Circuit Judge Kevin Lyons. Howard showed no emotion as the verdicts were read aloud in Lyons’ second-floor courtroom.

The verdicts meant the panel of 12 rejected Howard’s attorney’s claim that his client didn’t plan to rob Garrison Collins, who was found dead in his South Peoria basement on Feb. 28, 2017, from a single gunshot wound.

That mattered as the legal theory under which he was charged with first-degree murder was the state’s felony murder provision.

That’s where if a person is in the process of committing a forcible felony, such as armed robbery, they can be convicted of murder if someone dies.

Prosecutors contended Howard and his girlfriend, Samantha Gordon, had planned to rob Collins. In 2018, Gordon was convicted of murder and sentenced to 38 years behind bars.

Jonathan McEldowney told jurors, as he did Monday, that they couldn’t find his client guilty of first-degree murder if they didn’t believe he was trying to rob Collins. Rather, he said, there was no reason for a robbery as Collins was a regular customer of Gordon for both sex and drugs.

“There is no reason to propose that there was a target or a motive to rob Mr. Collins,” he said. If there had been, we would have expected to see the things that were worth robbing.”

McEldowney said his client wasn’t trying to rob Collins but rather, had gotten impatient with Gordon had gone to Collins’ home for either drugs or sex.

But prosecutors Larry Evans and Brian FitzSimons countered with a text message conversation they claimed was between Gordon and Howard. In that conversation, Howard is asking whether a door to Collins’ house on South Stanley Street was unlocked.

Gordon replies yes and then, within seconds, Howard is seen on a neighbor’s surveillance camera footage getting out of a car and going to the house. Additionally, Collins’ wallet was found hidden in the house where Howard and Gordon were staying.

Howard was convicted of murder and a weapons’ count in 2018 and sentenced to 49 years in prison. However, that case was reversed and sent back to Peoria County in 2021 by the 3rd District Appellate Court in Ottawa. A trio of judges there found Howard’s attorney at the time didn’t ask to hold two trials: one for murder and one for the weapons offense.

It’s not uncommon in Peoria County to see a defense attorney ask to separate a charge like possession of a weapon by a felon as it could open door into their client’s past that juries might use. However, it’s also seen as a possible risk as it gives prosecutors a second chance for a conviction on what is usually a lesser charge.

Howard argued in his appeal that his attorney at the time was “ineffective” in his defense because he didn’t do that and also didn’t ask that jurors be instructed not to use information regarding a past conviction only for the firearm charge and not for the murder case.

“These compounding errors created such a strong probability that defendant would be prejudiced in his defense of the felony murder and armed robbery charges. Given this, we find that counsel’s performance prejudiced defendant. Consequently, we hold that counsel provided defendant with ineffective assistance of counsel,” the judges said in their 2021 opinion.