Jury selected for Lesli Jett trial

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A jury consisting of five women and seven men were chosen on Monday for the trial of 34-year-old Lesli Jett of East Peoria, who is charged with the February 2020 murder of her boyfriend’s 4-year-old son.

Jett, appearing in Tazewell County Court in a black suit, glasses and hair pulled back, solemnly looked on while potential jurors answered a range of questions from basic, such as ages of siblings, to more personal, like child abuse and sudden loss of a loved one.

Opening statements begin Tuesday at 9 a.m.