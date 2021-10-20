Jury selection complete for trial of Nathan Woodring, opening statements set for Thursday

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD) – All members of the jury have been selected for the trial of Nathan Woodring.

Woodring is accused of shooting and killing Fulton County deputy Troy Chisum in June 2019. Prosecutors said the alleged murder happened while Chisum was responding to a disturbance call in rural Avon.

Wednesday, two women were selected to complete the 12 person jury for Woodring’s trial. Four alternate jurors were also chosen, all four individuals were men.

Since Monday, potential jurors were asked questions one by one by Judge William Poncin about their ability to be impartial and possible connections with individuals who may testify during the trial.

Thursday, opening statements and the presentation of evidence is expected.

Woodring faces two counts of first-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.