PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A jury trial is set for the man accused of shooting and killing two people at a house party near Bradley University in 2018.

18-year-old Jermontay Brock’s trial is set for July 13, he was 16 at the time of the shooting.

Brock allegedly shot and killed Anthony Polnitz and Nasjay Murray in April 2018.

Brock allegedly got the handgun for a ‘Bomb Squad’ member who is now behind bars.

The off-campus house party was happening on West Bradley Avenue.