Just under 50 cases reported at Bradley University Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The weekly COVID-19 report from Bradley University showed 47 new cases of the virus just days after the school enacted a two-week quarantine for all students.
The report shows a climbing positivity rate compared to last week’s numbers.
The new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases up to 142.
All Bradly students are continuing to self-isolate to slow the spread of the virus on campus through Sep. 22.
