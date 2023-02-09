NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Juvenile was arrested in connection to two separate armed robbery incidents in Normal Tuesday.

According to a Normal police press release, a 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery and robbery in two incidents.

On Dec. 7, 2022, two individuals were approached by a suspect in Fairview Park. The suspect stole the victim’s cell phones after displaying a firearm and fled the area.

On Dec. 8, 2022, a victim was walking on Constitution Trail near Fairview park when they were approached by three males. One of the suspects displayed a firearm. The suspects took the victim’s cell phone and then fled the area.

The Normal Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division’s investigation into these incidents identified the 14-year-old as a suspect.

The evidence was then turned over to the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The 14-year-old is currently being detained at the McLean County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Anyone with any information on this incident or any investigation is encouraged to contact Normal police at 309-454-9593.