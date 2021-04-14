Juvenile arrested for business burglary spree

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old was arrested in relation to several incidents including four business burglarys Wednesday, April 14.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, the juvenile was arrested near Montana and Oregon St. after he was observed walking towards a vehicle that was reported stolen.

The boy had keys to the stolen vehicle on him, as well as large amounts of cash and ammunition.

After being interviewed by the Peoria Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, the juvenile was arrested for obstructing/resisting police, obstructing identification, unlawful use of a weapon – ammo, and a Peoria County Warrant for contempt of court, possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The 16-year-old was also charged for his involvement in four business burglaries that occurred from April 12-13. The business included Rocky’s Market, Casey’s on Big Hollow, JB Hawks, and Huck’s.