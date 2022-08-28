PEORIA (WMBD) — A male juvenile was arrested Saturday on gun-related charges after police seized a ghost handgun with an extended magazine. A ghost gun is self-assembled, oftentimes with parts purchased online, and doesn’t have a serial number.

According to the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, they were conducting a weapons-related investigation in the 1800 block of West Glen when they located the handgun. A short time later, officers located the juvenile at a nearby business.

The juvenile was taken into custody for unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID card and underage possession of a handgun. He was later released into the custody of his family.

Anyone with information regarding violent crimes is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.