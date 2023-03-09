PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A machine gun was found in a vehicle belonging to a juvenile Wednesday night.

According to a Peoria Police press release, the Peoria Special Investigations Division (SID) conducted surveillance on a vehicle of interest near E La Salle Road.

Officers witnessed two juveniles get into the vehicle and drive away. They were pulled over for a traffic violation.

One suspect was quickly detained and the other fled on foot. The fleeing juvenile was detained after a brief foot chase near the 3800 block of W. Brighton.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded fully automatic handgun with

an extended magazine inside.

One juvenile was arrested for possession of a machine gun, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting police, and an active warrant for motor vehicle theft (#23-3093). He was transported to the Peoria county juvenile detention center.

The second juvenile was issued traffic citations and later released.