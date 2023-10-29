ELLSWORTH, Ill. (WMBD) — A juvenile is dead following a McLean County crash which occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane said deputies were dispatched to the area of County Road 2850 East at County Road 1200 North near Ellsworth on report of a vehicle crash involving a car and a semi tractor.

Lane said there were three juveniles in the car and one adult in the semi tractor. One juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene and the other juveniles and the adult were sent to local hospitals for treatment.

The incident is being investigated by the McLean County Accident Reconstruction Team and the McLean County Coroner’s Office. There is no further information at this time.

Lane asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the McLean County Sheriff’s Office at 309-888-5019.