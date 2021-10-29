Juvenile girl arrested in Connection with Manual High School student homicide investigation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Juvenile girl has been arrested in connection with the homicide investigation of 17-year-old Manual High School senior, Jerry L. Snipes Jr.

According to a Peoria Police press release, the juvenile turned herself in to Peoria Police Detectives Friday.

The Juvenile has been arrested for First Degree Murder and Obstructing Justice. The Juvenile has been transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Thursday, both 18-year-old Jeremy J. Moore Jr. and 19-year-old Gary A. Irby III were also arrested in connection to the investigation.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Robert Allen at (309) 494-8367 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.