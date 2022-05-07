PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One juvenile was sent to the hospital after a shooting incident near Madison and Haungs Avenue Saturday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, police responded to the scene at approximately 1:38 a.m. and located the juvenile victim with a gunshot wound to his lower torso.

The victim was transported to OSF where they remain in stable condition.

No suspect information is available at this time. This case remains under investigation by Peoria Police.