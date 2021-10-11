Juvenile injured in early Monday morning shooting

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A juvenile was taken to Saint Francis Hospital after they were shot early Monday morning according to Semone Roth, Peoria Police Public Information Officer.

At 1:25 in the morning, Monday, Oct. 11, Peoria police responded to a shot spotter alert at the corner of West Widenham Street and South DuSable Street.

When they arrived at the scene, they did not see any victims, but police later found out a juvenile was taken to Saint Francis Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers later located potential evidence of a shooting in the area.

Police have not released any additional information about the potential evidence, or the status of the juvenile brought to the hospital.

This shooting is currently under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is available.