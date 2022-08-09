PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Frye and Wisconsin Avenues Monday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to a local hospital at approximately 8:56 p.m. after a juvenile arrived by private vehicle after suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told police he heard a group of people arguing and then heard gunshots. The victim was struck in the hand. Officers canvased the area to locate the crime scene with negative results.

There is no suspect information at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at 309-673-4521, tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers (anonymous) at 309-673-9000.