PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Thursday that they are investigating the death of a juvenile male in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Peoria Police Department’s Patrol Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and initiated an investigation. According to a release from PPD, the circumstances of this incident do not appear to be criminal at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.