Juvenile victim of Wednesday morning homicide in Peoria identified

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The name of a 12-year-old boy who was killed Wednesday morning has been released.

Deshawnteris Edwards, 12, was pronounced dead at OSF St. Francis Medical Center at 5:44 a.m. after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Wednesday, July 21, just after 5 a.m., the Peoria Police Department, Peoria Fire Department, and Advanced Medical Transport members responded to the 3000 block of W. Seibold regarding a report of someone shot.

Upon arrival, the juvenile was found with life-threatening injuries. The child, who lived in the area, was taken to the hospital unresponsive, not breathing, and with no pulse. Despite resuscitation efforts, he was pronounced dead in the ER.

The autopsy demonstrated he suffered a single gun-shout wound to the head and likely died instantly. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The incident remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Criminal Investigations Division.