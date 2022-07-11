PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A group of juveniles has been arrested after a fight at the Pere Marquette Sunday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers responded to a large fight involving 40 juveniles at approximately 7:58 p.m.

The fight occurred during a birthday party in a hotel room. Police broke up the fight peacefully. There is no information on how the fights started.

Several juveniles were arrested for battery and resisting arrest.

No injuries have been reported at this time.