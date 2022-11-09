PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two underage suspects have been arrested after fleeing police and forcing their way into a residence on Tuesday evening, according to a press release from the Peoria Police Department.

Members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division were conducting an investigation into a juvenile male in possession of a fire arm at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday when they witnessed a male exit a house in the 1500 block of Bigelow and drive away. Officers followed the vehicle, which eventually stopped in the 400 block of E. Corrington.

Two males exited the vehicle, and they fled on foot when police attempted to approach them. The two suspects forced their way into a residence on Corrington before they were eventually arrested.

During the arrest, officers found both juveniles to be in possession of loaded firearms.

The two males were arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun under 21, no FOID, resisting arrest, and home invasion.

They have been transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.