PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four of five juveniles who attempted to steal a car on Saturday have been arrested, Peoria Police say.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Peoria Police responded to the 500 block of W. Wilcox just after noon regarding an attempted motor vehicle theft. When they arrived, officers located five juvenile suspects, who all fled on foot.

Four of the five juveniles were apprehended after a short foot chase. One of the suspects is still at large.

The four juveniles in custody were arrested for motor vehicle theft and criminal damage to property. They were transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.