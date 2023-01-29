PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police arrested two juveniles for vehicle burglary on Saturday evening.

According to a Peoria police press release, Peoria police were dispatched to the 1000 block of N. Institute Place for reports of a vehicle burglary.

The subjects fled the area on foot after seeing the officers. One of the juveniles was apprehended in the 1200 block of Elmwood. The second juvenile was arrested a short time later.

Both have been charged with vehicle burglary and resisting arrest. They were released into the custody of a guardian.

The incident is still under investigation.