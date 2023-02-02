PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple juveniles were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle Wednesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Ligonier and Marquette Streets at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle drove away from the police at a high rate of speed. The police later located the vehicle in the 900 block of S. Summer. Three juveniles fled the vehicle on foot and were all detained after a brief pursuit.

The vehicle was reported stolen from the parking lot of a Peoria business. Officers located another stolen vehicle at the same location.

One juvenile was charged with possession of a motor vehicle and transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center. The other two were charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle and released to family.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria

Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers

(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.