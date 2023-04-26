BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria mother is searching for answers a year after her son’s murder. Tomeka Love’s 17-year-old son Kanye Stowers died from a gunshot wound at a house party in Bloomington.

Stowers was just a month shy of graduating from Richwoods High School.

“My son was a good kid ready for graduation. And he did not walk that aisle. He did not walk that aisle,” Love said. “He wanted to be like the psychologist. He wanted to do stuff like that. He wanted to rap. He wanted to produce music.”

A year later and no one has been arrested for Stowers’ homicide. In March, Bloomington Police Department posted a request for public assistance encouraging people to send any information they have to their anonymous tip line.

“We want people to know that we haven’t forgotten about Mr. Stowers and we’re trying to solve his homicide as well. So we put these reminders out just in case somebody saw something,” said Public Information Officer Brandt Parsley. “Maybe a little bit time has passed and now they’re really feeling like they need to come forward and say something. So we want to give them that little reminder that, ‘Hey we are still trying to solve his homicide.'”

Love said she prays she can receive peace in her son’s case.

“I want to know what happened to my son, when it happened to my son, who did it to my son and why. That’s the questions I want to know,” she said. “And one day I hope that this case will come to closure and I’ll be able to stand in court and see in court and see the actual person or persons who did it.”

To send any information to the Bloomington Police Department text “BPDTIPS” to 847411.