Katthoefer Animal Building to close again at Miller Park Zoo

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Miller Park Zoo’s Katthoefer Animal Building is being closed again after some of the big cats began showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Miller Park Zoo Superintendent Jay Tetzloff confirmed the building’s closure Wednesday as COVID-19 cases are surging in Central Illinois. The building was previously closed in early December 2021 after officials noticed the first cat began coughing and breathing raspily on Nov. 20, 2021.

Tetzloff said Rilu, the male Snow Leopard, is suffering from COVID-induced pneumonia. He also said all four other cats are under veterinary care.

“It is our obligation to do everything we can do for the animals here at the Miller Park Zoo,” Tetzloff said.

Several primates and carnivores, including a few that have died, have tested positive in aquariums and zoos across the country. Officials with the Miller Park Zoo have not yet vaccinated their animals against COVID-19.

Zoo staff has evaluated and monitored the results of other facilities that have given the vaccine to their animals. Once the vaccine becomes available again, Tetzloff said the susceptible species will be vaccinated.

Miller Park Zoo is located at 1020 S. Morris Ave. in Bloomington. Masks are required at all indoor spaces.