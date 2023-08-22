WASHINGTON, Ill (WMBD) – In June of 2019 Washington head baseball coach, Kevin Brown, passed away from glioblastoma, a rare brain cancer. But his legacy continues to have an impact on the community. The upcoming 5th annual BrownFest celebrates his life and raises money for a good cause. Today on WMBD This Morning coach Brown’s wife Jodi Brown, and BrownFest Co-Chair, Ben Armstrong, stopped by to tell us about the event, take a look!

if you are interested in participating, you can learn more by clicking this link.