PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The KDB Group announced that they will be evaluating the scope of local projects Wednesday.

According to a press release, the reevaluation could affect all existing and future operations in the Peoria area. This reevaluation is also expected to impact the operations of the Scottish Rite Theatre and the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts.

The KDB Group and its founder Kim Blickenstaff have purchased and renovated multiple properties in Central Illinois since 2018. Blickenstaff has also made contributions to local charities, including the Peoria Woman’s Club.

The KDB Group stated that they wished to extend their gratitude to the employees, vendors, clients and patrons that have supported them.

The exact extent the reevaluation will affect current and future projects locally are currently unknown.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.