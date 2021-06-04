KDB Group to buy Hale Church

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Though details have not yet been finalized, Kim Blickenstaff’s KDB Group announced Friday that it has reached an agreement to buy the historic Hale Memorial Church at Main and High streets in Peoria’s West Bluff.

According to a press release from the KDB Group, the KDB Group started the process of negotiating for the historical church after the city of Peoria began to consider demolishing the building after it had fallen into a serious state of disrepair.

While negotiations were ongoing, a Utah couple, Michelle and Colby Carpenter bought the church in an online auction last month.

The couples originally said they had plans to turn the church into a STEAM makers space, but their plans changed after Colby Carpenter saw the church for the first time last weekend.

In a Facebook post, Michelle Carpenter said they didn’t realize the extent of the damage when they bought it.

“We understand the significance of this building to the community. We are still in love with it, but we did not know what we were buying,” Carpenter said. “We recognize and respect that it would do much better in the hands of the KDB group, which is funded by Blickenstaff, who has experience revitalizing projects.”

KDB hopes to take possession of the property from the Carpenters in July.

Blickenstaff said he was thankful the Carpenters were willing to work with them.

“As many central Illinoisans now know, I have a fondness for historic buildings that make an architectural statement from the era when the city of Peoria and surrounding central Illinois had grand ambitions,” Blickenstaff said. “It needs a lot of work, so please be patient. We certainly hope to do her justice.”

KDB Group CEO Greg Birkland said future plans for the church have not been determined yet, but the churches stage “lends itself to an entertainment venue.”