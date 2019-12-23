Keep the Wreath Red: Peoria fire continues fire safety awareness campaign

PEORIA Ill.– Some red and white Christmas decorations on public buildings across central Illinois, also serve as a warning.

The Keep the Wreath Red campaign is a visual reminder of fire prevention. This campaign was started in 1980 by the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association and in 1995 was adopted by the Peoria Fire Department.

The wreaths are made up of light that starts all red. Every time firefighters respond to a fire call they replace one light with a white bulb.

Crews say they want you to know how to avoid holiday-related fires caused by your own Christmas lights on trees and outdoors.

“I think that timers, especially with how they’ve changed over the years are a great suggestion to use a timer to turn those lights off,” Shawn Sollberger said.

Sollberger also reminds people to take precautions when cooking and baking for your holiday get-togethers.

So far this year, only nine lights on the wreaths have been swapped colors.