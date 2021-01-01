Keep the Wreath Red Program ends for the year, fire safety doesn’t

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Today marks the last day wreaths will hang on fire stations around Peoria, marking the end of the Keep the Wreath Red program.

Although the wreaths are coming down, Peoria’s Assistant Fire Chief, Jim Bachman, wants the community to remember what the wreaths and white bulbs symbolize throughout the year.

“When they drive by our firehouse, they see the red bulbs, and they see a white bulb here and there start to enter onto the wreathe,” Bachman said. “That’s kind of how we give a reminder to the community to remember fire safety during.”

The 14 white bulbs seen now on the wreath aren’t just for decoration–they represent the 14 fires fought by the department just this month.

The wreath not only represents the importance of fire safety but also the dangers firefighters face each day to protect the community.

“When you see a lot of fires, a lot of white bulbs, you’re really concerned for people’s safety,” Bachman said. “It’s a reminder to us, too, about how often we actually go out and fight fires.”

He also reminds the Peoria community that this is a great moment to stop and review fire safety practices. Take a moment to review your family’s fire safety plan again, make one, and check your home’s smoke detectors year-round.