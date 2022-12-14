PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria Community Development Department wants residents to keep themselves and their homes safe this winter with their handy tips sent out Wednesday.

Renters in Peoria should know the heating requirements for rental units to ensure their landlords are meeting that standard. All rental units in Peoria must maintain a temperature of 65 degrees Fahrenheit during the daytime and have working utilities.

Cooking appliance or portable heaters are not replacements for a working furnace.

If you are renting a property that does not meet these requirements, please contact your landlord. If your landlord is unwilling to make repairs, please contact the City of Peoria at 309-494-2273.

The City of Peoria also offers an Emergency Repair Program to homeowners with a household income below 50% of the Area Median Income in the event that a furnace or water heater breaks.

Homeowners must provide proof of homeowners insurance and proof of income to apply, and they must be current on property taxes, not owe any fees to the city, and be current on their mortgage.

To find out if your household qualifies, please visit the City of Peoria’s Community Development

Department website or call at 309-494-8600.

For questions about the Emergency Repair Program, please email grants@peoriagov.org or contact the Development Center at 309-494-8600.