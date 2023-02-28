PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Time is ticking for Caterpillar to finalize its central labor agreement with the United Auto Workers (UAW) Union.

The current agreement expires at midnight.

Both sides have been in negotiation for the new contract for the last two months. In response, Caterpillar created a webpage to share its side of the proceedings.

WMBD continues to reach out to the UAW and is still waiting for a response. The union authorized a strike in January.

