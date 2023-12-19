PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — While gathering with your loved ones for the holidays it’s important to remember that COVID-19 is still present. Health professionals are encouraging people to take precautions, especially those who are high-risk.

People considered high-risk include people who are 50 years of age and older, those with mental health conditions, cancer, diabetes, asthma, or obesity.

Healthcare professionals said it’s important to stay up to date with vaccines. Dr. Arti Barnes, Chief Medical Officer at IDPH, said it’s been difficult getting people to have faith in vaccines but it has continuously shown how it helps cut down hospitalizations.

“Vaccinations are extremely powerful tools to protect us. So, the more people vaccinated the better because we can also form a protective group around those who are vulnerable who don’t respond very well to vaccinations even if they get it and I’m talking about those who have weakened immune systems.”

Dr. Barnes said antivirals can also help with lowering your risk of hospitalization.

“If you take antivirals within five days of your symptoms starting, now this is after you’ve already have COVID, you can reduce your risk from ending up in the hospital or even dying from COVID.”