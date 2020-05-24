Keeping kids on routines to better their health

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many lives over the past few months. Businesses being forced to shut their doors and schools transitioning to all online classes.

Health experts say keeping your kids on a routine can help them live healthier lives during a time of uncertainty. The normal summer routines of swimming at the local pool, attending summer camps and playing sports are not opening this year, making entertaining kids more difficult.

President of UnityPoint Health, Dr. Ted Bender encourages parents to get creative to keep kids from getting bored during their extended time at home. He says this will benefit you and your kids.

“They thrive with routine and structure, they really do. That includes things like play and exercise and routine bedtimes and eating times. As much as you can stick to that your kids will do well through the summer.”

Bender suggest things such as making an activity board and allowing children to decide for themselves to avoid disagreements.