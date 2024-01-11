BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The recent snowstorm in Central Illinois has led many kids to want to go sledding or build a snowman. Bloomington Police Department offers tips for parents so children can enjoy the snow while being safe.

Police said since visibility can be reduced for drivers, when it’s snowing make sure kids are staying out of the road. Children should refrain from sledding in the direction of the roadway to avoid vehicles and snow plows. The public information officer said to also consider a child’s age and maturity level when creating the guidelines to play outside.

“You know better than anybody if it’s your kid, are they able to play outside for x amount of time without supervision or how much supervision are they going to need,” said Bryce Janssen, PIO for Bloomington Police Department. “If they’re playing outside alone it’s probably a good idea to be out there with them. If they’re going to be outside with a sibling or a friend then yeah, if they’re mature enough let them go out and play for a while and check on them every so often.”

He said it’s good to let kids play outside but to limit the time outside this weekend with the dangerous temperatures.