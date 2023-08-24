PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — At Alwan and Sons Meat Company in Peoria Heights, keeping meat cold is crucial, especially during hot days.

Brian Alwan, co-owner of Alwan and Sons, said they regularly maintain their coolers, freezers and refrigerated trucks so meat stays fresh.

“It is hot, but obviously properly maintaining our equipment and doing proper maintenance to keep the equipment running nice and cold during these hot hot days is very critical…We make sure that we are constantly cleaning or condensing oils, keeping any debris from making the units work harder. We try to ensure daily and weekly maintenance to prevent that from happening,” he said.

They keep their freezers at -20 degrees and their coolers between 32 and 36 degrees. Even their cutting rooms are refrigerated.

Alwan also has some tips for customers shopping for meat on hot days.

“Think of it like ice cream, its not meant to be in a hot car and it’s not going to last long, especially on these hot, hot days. So I would literally make the meat at the grocery store your last stop, take it home and get it right to your fridge or freezer.”