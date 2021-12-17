Keeping the Guinness and good times flowing: two local Irish pubs celebrate anniversaries

PEORIA, Ill. — Kelleher’s Irish Pub & Eatery in Peoria and W.E. Sullivan’s Irish Pub & Fare in Peoria Heights both celebrated anniversaries: Kelleher’s turned 20 and Sullivan’s turned 5.

Kelleher’s, established in 2001, was started by Pat Sullivan and his brother, named after his mother’s maiden name, Kelleher.

“Can’t believe it’s 20 years. But it’s helped the community, I think, to see that there’s good properties down in the warehouse district,” Sullivan said.

In the late 1990s, they were able to redo the old railroad ground along Water Street, turning it into the parking lot, and they made the abandoned building across Water Street a new business.

“I’m 70 and and I says I’m not done,” Sullivan said. “I’m not done doing what I want to do.”

Sullivan said he intends to continue developing Peoria’s Warehouse District, and he has plans for the old Depot Street, behind the WTVP office.

He said he cannot believe it’s been two decades, and he thanks the community for all the support.

“There’s been a lot of people got engaged in here, met in here, we had some that got married in here. So that’s sort of neat. And now you see the kids come,” Sullivan said, laughing. “Actually my granddaughter, my oldest granddaughter is 19. And when she was born, 3 days after she was born, her mother was the manager here. She had her in a front pouch and people remember that.”

Over in Peoria Heights, W.E Sullivan’s will celebrate its 5-year anniversary this weekend.

Owner Billy Blasek, who is also Pat Sullivan’s nephew, said the restaurant was started with his wife to provide for their family and leave a legacy behind for their children.

The Blaseks say they are so grateful for their patrons, who helped them through the past two years amid all its struggles.

To find information about W.E. Sullivan’s upcoming celebrations, visit its Facebook page or website.